The Yankees placed Justin Wilson back onto the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, per the team. Deivi Garcia was recalled to make a spot start for the Yankees. There could be some long-term opportunity for Garcia to stick in the rotation, given the injury to Corey Kluber. The 21-year-old hasn’t been all that sharp through four starts in Triple-A, however, walking more than 17% of enemy combatants. He has one big league start so far this season, a four-inning outing against the Orioles late in April.