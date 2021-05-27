Move over, White Claw. Drunk Fruit is the hard seltzer you should be drinking this summer.

When it comes to American whiskey, the style you’re most likely to encounter is Bourbon – perhaps dressed up with bitters and a slice of orange in an Old Fashioned cocktail; sweetened and garnished with mint in a Julep; or simply served on the rocks. The spirit, distilled primarily from corn, is going through a boom in the UK among drinkers and bartenders looking to widen the choice of whisk(e)y on their shelves.But there are many more types of whiskey available across the pond and they’re all looking to follow in Bourbon’s success and gain a foothold in the UK.Each whiskey...