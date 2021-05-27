Move over, White Claw. Drunk Fruit is the hard seltzer you should be drinking this summer.
On store shelves packed with more hard seltzer varieties than you’d ever want to sample, Drunk Fruit stands out. It’s not just the colorful, cartoony cans, so vibrant and appealing next to the generic white labels wrapped around the biggest-selling brands. It’s not just the flavors, which highlight yuzu and litchi instead of the yawn-inducing black cherry or grapefruit. And it’s not just that Drunk Fruit’s seltzers are seriously tasty — so tasty, in fact, that one of D.C.’s top chefs put them on his restaurant menus after Drunk Fruit’s founders slid into his DMs to ask if he’d be willing to try them.www.washingtonpost.com