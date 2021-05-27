Cancel
Why are dselimitation and demarcation of state boundaries between Armenia and Azerbaijan essential?

By Eurasia Review
vestnikkavkaza.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerritorial disputes and border issues in the South Caucasus are the major threat to stability and security in the region. All the international borders became problematic after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. It is worth especially noting the border issue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as two states could not start the process of the delimitation and demarcation of the state border because of the Karabakh conflict, Eurasia Review reports.

vestnikkavkaza.net
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Nikol Pashinyan
#Government Of Armenia#Territorial Disputes#Government Relations#Eurasia Review#The Second Karabakh War#Armenians#Gps#Csto#State#European#Eurasian#French#Osce#Foreign Ministry#Commission#Mfa#Agdam#Demarcation#Azerbaijani Control#Armenian Control
Country
Azerbaijan
Related
Worldforeignbrief.com

Joint Armenia-Azerbaijan border commission to be formed

A proposed Russian-brokered agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will establish a commission to help define the Armenia-Azerbaijan border today. Leaked to the Armenian public, the agreement intends to determine and open shared borders, some of which remain unmarked since the USSR’s 1991 collapse. Tensions between the states remain high following a 44-day war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory, and were recently further inflamed after acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan alleged 500 Azerbaijani troops crossed into Armenian territory. Pashinyan stated that he will only sign the agreement after the troops withdraw.
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Aliyev says Zangezur corridor will strengthen ties with Turkey

The Azerbaijani president said on May 30 that a part of the Zangezur corridor that will connect his country with Turkey should pass through Armenia. Speaking to Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu in Baku, Ilham Aliyev said the opening of the corridor will further strengthen relations between Turkic nations.
WorldWDEZ 101.9 FM

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of overnight shooting

BAKU (Reuters) – Azerbaijan said on Friday that one of its soldiers had been wounded when Azeri positions came under fire overnight from Armenian forces, accusations that Armenia denied. In a statement, the Azeri defence ministry said Armenian forces had fired from several directions at its positions in Nakhchivan, an...
Worldjam-news.net

Armenian PM proposes mutual withdraw of forces from Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 27 made an official proposal to Azerbaijan to de-escalate the situation on the border. He proposes to mutually withdraw troops from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and deploy international observers. The prime minister speaks of observers in the person of Russia or other countries of the OSCE Minsk Group (USA and France).
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Azerbaijan Claims Soldier Wounded In Armenia Shelling, Yerevan Denies

Azerbaijan says one of its soldiers was wounded after Armenian forces opened fire along the two South Caucasus neighbors' border, an accusation Yerevan rejects. The sides have blamed each other for a number of recent border incidents, heightening regional tensions following last year's war over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan's...
MilitaryLas Vegas Herald

Armenia Says Azerbaijan Captured Six Soldiers at Border

YEREVAN, ARMENIA - Azerbaijan captured Six Armenian soldiers Thursday, the latest in a series of escalating border incidents after last year's war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The United States called on both sides to resolve the situation "urgently and peacefully." The clash came at a delicate time for acting...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing across border at its forces

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan on Wednesday accused Armenian forces of firing at its troops across the two countries’ international border on May 24-26. It said its own forces had not returned fire and that there had been no casualties. Ties between the two countries remain strained after Azeri troops last...
WorldBirmingham Star

Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Blame For New Border Shoot-Out

Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia have blamed each other for a border shoot-out that Yerevan says claimed the life of one of its soldiers amid renewed tensions between the two South Caucasus neighbors after last year's war over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Armenian Defense Ministry said the serviceman was killed...
Worlddallassun.com

Armenia's future looks bleak in the aftermath of war with Azerbaijan

More than six months have passed since the "second Karabakh war", as it is now called, came to an abrupt end last year with Armenia all but defeated. The ceasefire hastily signed on November 9 - after Azerbaijan took the historically significant fortress town of Shushi/Shusha in the mostly Armenian-inhabited enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh - may have brought active hostilities to an end, but left many questions unanswered.
WorldJamestown Foundation

Fate of Zangezur Corridor Unclear Amidst Precarious Tensions Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

On May 17, Armenia’s caretaker prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, convened a Security Council meeting to discuss the latest tense developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border (see EDM, May 18; see below). In addressing the participants, he rejected rumors about the so-called Zangezur corridor (which would stretch across Armenia’s southern Syunik region, linking mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave), asserting “Armenia has never and will never discuss a corridor” (Armenpress.am, May 17). His government has, indeed, denied claims about the planned establishment of a Zangezur corridor from the outset of the post-war negotiations. All along, Yerevan has stressed that the word “corridor” does not exist in the trilateral (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia) November 9, 2020, ceasefire document when referring to Armenia’s Syunik region, and it is not the subject of any ongoing talks (Armenpress.com, March 9).
World24newshd.tv

Azerbaijan leader says ready for Armenia peace talks

Azerbaijan is ready for peace talks with arch foe Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev said Thursday, six months after the Caucasus neighbours fought a war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The announcement came as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the two ex-Soviet nations were in talks on the delimitation and...
WorldEurasiaNet

Armenia close to new agreement with Azerbaijan

Armenia is set to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan that could address many of the current disputes between the two sides, but amid collapsing trust in the government many Armenians are demanding that the terms of the deal be made public. On May 20, Armenia’s acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan...
IndiaBirmingham Star

India closely following Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Amid border tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said India is closely following the situation and called upon the transgressing side to pull back forces and cease further provocation. In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi...
PoliticsWNCY

Russia offers to help demarcate Armenia-Azerbaijan border after alleged incursion

DUSHANBE (Reuters) – Moscow has offered to help mediate negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to demarcate their border after an alleged Azeri incursion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that...
U.S. PoliticsAsbarez News

State Dept. Issues Travel Ban for Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—The U.S. State Department has advised Americans to avoid traveling to Armenia or Azerbaijan and to “exercise caution on roads” close to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The department described the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason for the separate travel advisories released by it on Tuesday. It said the U.S....
PoliticsAsbarez News

Moscow Again Presses for Border Demarcation Despite Azerbaijan’s Invasion Attempts

Despite Azerbaijan’s overt breach of Armenia’s sovereign borders, official Moscow on Tuesday continued to advance its own agenda by claiming that the delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border would be a “long term solution” in de-escalation of tensions between the two foes. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry...
Politicsjam-news.net

Yerevan, Baku, Moscow postpone talks on reopening of regional corridors

The Yerevan-Baku-Moscow working group chaired by the vice-prime ministers of the three countries has suspended its work. It was created on January 11, 2021, in Moscow to ensure the fulfillment of the clauses of the Karabakh ceasefire agreement signed by the heads of the three states. The main aim of the group is to facilitate the unblocking of economic and transport communications in the region. However, the group’s activity has been postponed, the acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan reported earlier.
WorldEurasiaNet

Armenian top diplomats resign

Armenia’s foreign minister and other senior diplomats have resigned amid a festering dispute over how to resolve a border crisis with Azerbaijan. Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan announced his resignation on May 27. Four days later, he said goodbye to MFA staff with a cryptic statement that alluded to his unwillingness to carry out “ideas or initiatives that go against our statehood and national interests.” The same day, his deputy Gagik Ghalachyan and spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan also announced that they were leaving.