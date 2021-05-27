Why are dselimitation and demarcation of state boundaries between Armenia and Azerbaijan essential?
Territorial disputes and border issues in the South Caucasus are the major threat to stability and security in the region. All the international borders became problematic after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. It is worth especially noting the border issue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as two states could not start the process of the delimitation and demarcation of the state border because of the Karabakh conflict, Eurasia Review reports.vestnikkavkaza.net