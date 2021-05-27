Cancel
El Paso, TX

Where can you find the best hamburger in El Paso for National Hamburger Day?

Euri Giles | Clareifi
Euri Giles | Clareifi
 11 days ago

Where can you find the best hamburger in El Paso?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEyq2_0aDOxokN00
Photo by Armando Ascorve Morales on Unsplash

This Friday, May 28, 2021 is National Hamburger Day — National Hamburger Day celebrates one of America’s most loved foods — the hamburger. Americans eat over 50 billion burgers a year, so it makes sense that we have a special day dedicated to an American tradition.

First — A brief history of the hamburger.

Although… The Hamburger is said to have originated in Hamburg, Germany, the actual history of the first hamburger that most of us know and love is vague and the subject of many different claims to fame. According to many oral histories which began in the late 1800s, there were variations of the hamburger popping up all over the country at World Fairs, from St. Louis to Hamburg, New York, and Akron, Ohio.

Could the American version of the hamburger be from Texas?

Fletcher Davis of Athens, Texas claimed to have invented the hamburger. According to oral histories, in the 1880s he opened a lunch counter in Athens and served a 'burger' of fried ground beef patties with mustard and Bermuda onion between two slices of bread, with a pickle on the side.

We may never know whom to credit fully for the invention of this American staple which nowadays can be enjoyed by pretty much anyone in one variation or another. That is to say a hamburger no longer has to just be a ground beef patty between two slices of bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard — ok you get it all the “fixins”. Now we have even more choices from: Veggie burgers made from tofu, or black beans. Sirloin or steak burgers, bison, and lamb. Today's burgers are as various as the different claims of invention.

So, who has the best hamburger in El Paso?

Well, here we go again! We may be in for the debate of the summer with that question. Word of mouth is usually the best indicator of where to go to get the best burger in town. A quick google search will yield different lists that fall in line with a majority consensus of favorites here in El Paso.

Here is a list of ten of the most talked about hamburger spots in El Paso:

1. Fat Bear — 9008 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79904

2. Rosco’s Burger Inn — 3829 Tompkins Rd, El Paso, TX 79930

3. Toro Burger Bar — 6590 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79925

4. Border Burger Bar — 3329 Fort Blvd, El Paso, TX 79930

5. Chuco Burgers and Dogs — 1201 Lafayette Dr., El Paso, TX 79907

6. Bold Burgers & Tacos — 3117 Saul Kleinfeld Dr., El Paso, TX 79936

7. The Hoppy Monk — 4141 N Mesa St., El Paso, TX 79902

8. West Texas Chophouse — 1135 Airway Blvd Suite 7B, El Paso, TX 79925

9. Smashburger — 1611 Haan Rd Space K — 123, El Paso, TX 79906

10. Burger Bros — 9300 Viscount Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925

For me, there’s nothing quite like grilling the perfect burger at home. I think many dad’s might agree there is something soothing in the art of grilling out, but when I’m out and about in the city and I don’t have the time required to get it done myself — I would pick up Whataburger, a Texas favorite! If I had to pick from the list of “local” burger joints, my vote goes to Border Burger Bar, the selection, taste, service, and the bar make it all worth the trip.

Now it’s your turn El Paso! Who do you pick for El Paso’s best Hamburger spot on National Hamburger Day? Who’s your favorite any day of the week?

Let me hear your thoughts in the comments.

Eat up El Paso!

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content and news ranging from parenting to food, caregiving, and advocacy to politics, and living a better life. Find him @clareifi on all social media channels including — YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Clubhouse, & Discord. He lives and works in El Paso, TX as a Digital Content Creator — Writer | Creative | Web Design | e-commerce | Social Media l Landing Pages | Technology Solutions | The Clareifi Podcast #ENDALZ — I write what I live. Being a Dad | Writing | Business | Life | Learning how to do it all better — Please Allow Me To Clareifi.

 https://clareifi.com/
