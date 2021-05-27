Oppo and Thales claim 5G SA eSIM first
Chinese smartphone vendor Oppo has launched a new phone that contains the first eSIM compatible with standalone 5G. We don’t know what special sauce has to go into an eSIM for it to work with SA (proper) 5G, as opposed to NSA (preliminary) 5G but, with help from French tech company Thales, Oppo reckons it’s the first to make it. You can experience this revolutionary eSIM in the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which may be somewhat easier than finding a 5G SA network to try it out on.telecoms.com