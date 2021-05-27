Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Oppo and Thales claim 5G SA eSIM first

By Scott Bicheno
telecoms.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese smartphone vendor Oppo has launched a new phone that contains the first eSIM compatible with standalone 5G. We don’t know what special sauce has to go into an eSIM for it to work with SA (proper) 5G, as opposed to NSA (preliminary) 5G but, with help from French tech company Thales, Oppo reckons it’s the first to make it. You can experience this revolutionary eSIM in the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which may be somewhat easier than finding a 5G SA network to try it out on.

telecoms.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Esim#Smartphone#Chinese#Nsa#French#G Sa Compatible#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile's first rugged devices in 2021 are a 5G router and two Cat phones

T-Mobile announced a couple of upgrades for first responders today, including new plans with 5G phones, as well as preemption along with priority network access. Also, the carrier revealed it will offer its first set of rugged devices in 2021, including the new MG90 5G rugged router from Sierra Wireless, and two new Cat phones.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Oppo Band review: Oppo’s first fitness wearable fails to captivate

“The Oppo Band treads the same familiar path as many other low-cost fitness wearables, and finds it hard to stand out as a result.”. The Oppo Band is the first fitness tracker from Oppo, a company better known for its smartphones like the Find X3 Pro than wearables, although it has recently gained attention in this area with the Apple Watch-like Oppo Watch. Given that the basic fitness tracker is such an established piece of tech these days, the question becomes what can Oppo bring to the genre to make its maiden effort stand out? The answer, unfortunately, is not very much.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Vodafone launches 'Europe's first' 5G multi edge computing service

Vodafone has launched a Multi-Edge Computing (MEC) service in the UK, paving the way for business customers to deploy 5G applications, such as real-time data analytics and AI, IoT, and virtual reality (VR), that rely on guaranteed performance. 5G networks promise faster speeds and greater capacity that will allow for...
Electronicsaithority.com

Fibocom FM150-NA To Be The First 5G Wireless Module Certified By T-Mobile

Fibocom, a leading global provider of IoT wireless solution and wireless communication modules, announces that its 5G wireless communication modules has successfully received the T-Mobile Technical Acceptance (TA), becoming the first 5G wireless module certified by T-Mobile. The approval signifies that Fibocom FM150-NA 5G module can now provide wireless connection...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Oppo A94 5G: The mid-range for the mid-range

The Oppo A94 5G is offered for a price of just under 400 Euros (~$484). In return, it's equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The ARM Mali-G57 MP3 graphics unit is responsible for rendering image content. A bright 6.43-inch AMOLED...
BusinessPosted by
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus and Oppo announce closer integration

OnePlus founder Pete Lau previously worked at Oppo before he left to start OnePlus with co-founder Carl Pei who has recently left the company. Oppo are an investor in OnePlus and now OnePlus has announced that they will ‘“further integrate our organization with Oppo.”. According to a recent report from...
SoftwareIT wire

Thales boosts privacy and confidentiality capabilities for Google Workspace

Thales’ solutions allow businesses to manage and control their data’s encryption keys and protect the identity of their employers while working on Google Workspace. Thales integrates its CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access with Google Workspace Client-side encryption (beta coming soon), a new privacy and confidentiality offering for Google Workspace users.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus, OPPO further integrate their businesses

The Chinese OEM OnePlus really does never settle. It is still very much part of the mobile business. In fact, the brand has released more mid-range smartphones in the past year. The Nord series has entered the game with success although we don’t know the numbers yet. For almost a decade now, OnePlus has become a respected global brand for the quality of products at decent price points. The OnePlus community has emerged as the company values the feedback and recommendations of the consumers.
Cell PhonesTrustedReviews

Oppo A54 5G Review

The Oppo A54 5G is another example of a new breed of affordable phone that offers 5G connectivity and stellar battery life at an extremely low price. As ever, however, you really need to read the small print before you decide whether the inevitable trade-offs are acceptable to you. Availability.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Airtel claims 1Gb/s download speed in 5G trial

Bharti Airtel kicked off a 5G trial using 3.5GHz spectrum in the city of Gurugram delivering peak throughput of more than 1Gb/s, with plans to expand the tests to Mumbai in the coming days, The Economic Times (ET) reported. The operator is using equipment from Ericsson. ET added Bharti Airtel...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

SA: Samsung and vivo are the fastest-growing 5G smartphone vendors in Q1 2021

The latest report from Strategy Analytics gives more insight into the sales of 5G phones for the January – March period. Samsung (17 million shipments) and vivo (19.4 million) saw the biggest gains on a per quarter basis as they grew by 79% and 62% respectively compared to Q4 2020. Apple still holds the lead with total shipments at 40.4 million but it lost considerable ground compared to last quarter’s 52.2 million shipments. Oppo with 21.5 million and Xiaomi with 16.6 million complete the top-four makers' list.
Businessfollowthistrendingworld.com

OnePlus and Oppo merge and now OnePlus becomes a sub-brand of Oppo

The world of smartphones is one of the most competitive today. There are many brands that seek to gain a place in the preference of users and the market has been transforming significantly in recent months with movements such as the exit of LG from the mobile division or the making of Honor an independent company of Huawei. Now the merger of OnePlus and Oppo has been announced.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

First OnePlus Nord CE 5G update adds display and camera improvements

It's been less than a week since the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was officially introduced, and the smartphone is already seeing its first update. Although there aren't too many changes included, it looks like OnePlus considers these changes important enough to be rolled out so early after the phone's debut.
Technologytelecoms.com

5G for the enterprise

With a desire to better understand the current, on-the-ground reality for enterprises and organisations in the UK 5G ecosystem, we interviewed over 200 IT leaders across large UK businesses and the Public Sector to discover more about the nation’s current attitudes to this next generation connectivity. The findings allowed us...
Technologythefastmode.com

EdgeQ Launches 'Industry First' 5G Chipset-as-a-Service

EdgeQ, a 5G systems-on-a-chip company, on Tuesday introduced what it claims is industry’s first 5G chipset-as-a-service model, offering customers a future proof platform that can scale 5G and AI features as a function of subscription payments. This new service model is the very first in the chip industry to scale...
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

OnePlus cosies up with Oppo

Chinese smartphone brands Oppo and OnePlus announced plans to work more closely together in the future, seeking to free up resources and improve their respective product sets. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in blog post the company was at a turning point and it had decided to further integrate its organisation with Oppo: both are owned by Chinese electronics conglomerate BKK Electronics and Lau took over product strategy for each in 2020.
Technologythefastmode.com

Ericsson Extends Cloud RAN for 5G Mid-band and Massive MIMO

Ericsson has extended its Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) offering to include support for 5G mid-band and Massive MIMO deployments. With mid-band spectrum, communications service providers can capitalize on their 5G spectral assets to roll out services quickly and efficiently, while delivering a more responsive experience to mobile broadband users.
Economythedigitalship.com

Thales launches new L-band solutions

Thales has announced the launch of its new ThalesLINK product line of L-band solutions – MissionLINK 200 and VesseLINK 200. These solutions are the first of their kind for Iridium Certus 200 services, which operate on a network of 66 satellites. The 200 series is designed for customers looking for increased mobility, with the same reliability and low-latency that Iridium offers.
Cell Phonesjioforme.com

First Impressions of Poco M3 Pro 5G: Competitive but Destructive?

The· Poco M3 Pro 5G Is a more powerful version of Poco M3 (((Review), Offers better functionality and performance at a slightly higher price. It boasts a new design, a large battery and a high refresh rate display. This is currently Poco’s most affordable 5G smartphone, Realme 8 5G.. I just got this phone and I have a lot to do, but this is my first impression.