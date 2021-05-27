Cancel
Alabama State

Join Can’t Miss Alabama for Memorial Day ceremonies and activities

By Shirley Jackson
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 11 days ago
PBS salutes the nation’s military with a live broadcast. The Park at OWA in Foley will be open May 29-30 with patriotic activities and fireworks. Take part in a scavenger hunt, create a custom handprint flag T-shirt or get competitive with a classic game of cornhole. Grab a quick bite to eat at one of the many restaurants in Downtown OWA and then head over to the OWA Island for an acoustic live performance featuring country music artist Collin Raye. Jam out to country tunes with Raye until the fireworks light up the sky at 8:50 p.m. inside the park at OWA or in Downtown OWA. Connect online at visitowa.com.

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

