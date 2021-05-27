Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Indie bookstores avoid the worst — so far — from pandemic

By Books
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Through the first year of the pandemic, the country's independent booksellers have — so far — avoided disaster. On Thursday, the American Booksellers Association told The Associated Press that membership increased from 1,635 to 1,701 since May 2020, the additions a combination of brand-new stores and existing stores that had not been part of the independents' trade group. While association CEO Allison K. Hill and others had feared that hundreds of stores could go out of business during the 2020-21 holiday season, the ABA has tallied only 14 closings in 2021 so far, along with more than 70 last year.

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
27K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Denver, NY
State
Florida State
City
Portland, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Bookstores#Book Sales#Pandemic#Indie#Online Stores#Discount Stores#Walmart Stores#The Associated Press#Aba#Amazon Com#Target#Powell S Books#Barnes Noble#Borders#Inclusion Council#Bipoc#The Tattered Cover#Books Books#Run For Cover#Independent Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
California StatePosted by
WRAL News

Shop owner's plea as California reopens: 'I need customers'

LOS ANGELES — During the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic, Martha Medina would occasionally slip into her shuttered store on Los Angeles’ oldest street to ensure everything was secure. Colorful folklorico dresses from each of Mexico's 32 states lined the walls. Black charro suits worn by mariachis and adorned...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
New York City, NYPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Stocks decline…Child payments…Communications merger

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed modestly lower Monday, tacking more losses onto last week’s stumble, as worries about inflation continue to dog Wall Street. The S&P lost 0.3% following its 1.4% drop last week from its record high. Big Tech stocks weighed most heavily on the market. Energy and materials companies did better than the rest of the market and helped to limit the losses. Small-company stocks closed higher.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan

New York’s much-anticipated distressed deals could finally be starting to appear. The Canadian bank CIBC sold a delinquent $40 million loan on the retail portion of 445 Fifth Avenue to a debt fund tied to Torchlight Investors. Harbor Group International allegedly defaulted in May 2020 on the loan that the...
New York City, NYNew Haven Register

Business Highlights: AT&T-Discovery merger, downtown outlook

Oprah and CNN: AT&T is merging media business with Discovery. NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. telecom giant AT&T Inc. is combining its WarnerMedia operations with Discovery Inc. The deal will marry the likes of HBO and CNN with HGTV and Oprah Winfrey. And it’s another illustration of the head-spinning speed in which streaming has transformed the media world. The $43 billion agreement was announced Monday after AT&T CEO John Stankey and his Discovery counterpart, David Zaslav, worked out the details in Zaslav’s Manhattan brownstone over the past two months. The hope for the newly merged company is that with a wider array of material than either can offer on its own, it can join Netflix, Amazon and Disney among top streamers.
New York City, NYalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks fall as tech, communication services shares lag

NEW YORK, May 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday, weighed down by weakness in tech and communication services sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,327.79. The S&P 500 lost 10.56 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,163.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 50.93 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,379.05.
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYLockport Union-Sun

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
New York City, NYEater

NYC Restaurants Grapple With CDC’s New Mask Mandates

In an abrupt announcement last Thursday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or remain socially distant in most outdoor and indoor environments — including restaurants. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed that New York would be adopting the CDC’s relaxed regulations starting on Wednesday, May 19, the same day that NYC restaurants and bars can go to 100 percent indoor capacity.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

LifeMD™ Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. ("the Company") (LFMD) , a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted an equity award to a new employee. The equity award was an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company. The award was granted outside of the Company's 2020 Equity and Incentive Plan (but consistent with its terms) and approved on May 17, 2021, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...