Armenia donates land area in Zangezur corridor to Russia

vestnikkavkaza.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Armenian Cabinet passed a decision on May 27 on donating some land areas in the towns of Kapan, Meghri and Tegh to the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard Division deployed in Armenia. According to Sputnik Armenia, the corresponding land areas were donated to the government, and it gave...

vestnikkavkaza.net
WorldJamestown Foundation

Fate of Zangezur Corridor Unclear Amidst Precarious Tensions Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

On May 17, Armenia’s caretaker prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, convened a Security Council meeting to discuss the latest tense developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border (see EDM, May 18; see below). In addressing the participants, he rejected rumors about the so-called Zangezur corridor (which would stretch across Armenia’s southern Syunik region, linking mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave), asserting “Armenia has never and will never discuss a corridor” (Armenpress.am, May 17). His government has, indeed, denied claims about the planned establishment of a Zangezur corridor from the outset of the post-war negotiations. All along, Yerevan has stressed that the word “corridor” does not exist in the trilateral (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia) November 9, 2020, ceasefire document when referring to Armenia’s Syunik region, and it is not the subject of any ongoing talks (Armenpress.com, March 9).
WorldEurasiaNet

Armenia and Azerbaijan suspend “corridor” talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan have stopped negotiating over reopening their borders and creating new transportation routes, setting the stage for more potential instability ahead even as on-the-ground tension has slightly abated. On June 1, Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan announced that the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia trilateral working group on transportation had suspended...
As Armenia-Azerbaijan border tensions spread, where is Russia

With tensions along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border continuing to mount and spread, many Armenians are asking: Why aren't our Russian allies stepping in?. Events along the (not officially demarcated) border between the two countries have accelerated over the last week, with several violent incidents being reported. The two most serious have...
Armenia says 6 soldiers captured by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The Armenian military said Thursday that six of its troops have been taken prisoner by neighboring Azerbaijan, an incident that further exacerbates tensions between the two ex-Soviet nations in the wake of an outbreak of hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry claimed that the...
Middle EastAsbarez News

Yerevan Assures Iran ‘Corridor’ Issue Will Never be Discussed by Armenia

Yerevan gave assurances to Iran that the issue of creating a “corridor” with Azerbaijan has not been and will never be discussed by Armenia, during talks on Monday between Armenia’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Iran’s Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, who is visiting Armenia. Grigoryan who is...
PoliticsAsbarez News

Lavrov Touts ‘Unprecedented’ Dialogue with Armenia

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has praised the current state of Russia’s relationship with Armenia, speaking of unprecedented “political dialogue” between the two states. “Russian-Armenian relations have passed the test of time and I have no doubts that they will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual trust,...
China Supports Armenia’s Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty

China told Yerevan on Wednesday that it supports Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The message was conveyed by China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, who stressed that the complete implementation of the November 9 agreement can guarantee regional security and stability. Le held talks with Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Avet...
‘Armenia Alliance’ Introduces Slate for June Elections

The final deadline for political parties and alliances to submit their roster of candidates vying for office ended Wednesday, with the “Armenia Alliance,” which is headed by Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharian and includes the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, presenting its slate to Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission. According to the election...