By the numbers: Portugal

By Wesley Charnock
routesonline.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIt expanded by 5.3% in the year, more than double the EU average of 2.5%. Accordingly, €1 of every €5 spent in the country was from travellers, with 1.05 million people employed in travel and tourism, representing...

The Independent

What are the new rules for unvaccinated travellers?

Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed this morning, at 4am on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify existing travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.All other countries will remain on a “rest of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotelnewsresource.com

ForwardKeys Says Travellers from Portugal, Colombia & the US Flock to LATAM

Latin America, including Central America and some Caribbean destinations, is gearing up for a hot and spicy Christmas this year as international travellers seek some respite in the sun during the Northern Hemisphere winter. However, you’d be surprised to learn which global origin markets are behind this subtle reactivation!. Mexico,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Portugal drops tests for fully vaccinated British travellers

After 21 weeks in which British visitors to mainland Portugal have been obliged to test before travel, the government in Lisbon has dropped the requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK.The Foreign Office advice has been updated with the change to say no test is required for travellers from the UK to Portugal “if you have an NHS Covid Pass … or an EU digital Covid vaccination certificate showing you have been fully vaccinated with an EU-approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before you travel”.All vaccines administered by the NHS in the UK are approved by the European Union.Starting with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Market rises despite woes for travel companies

London’s top index was treading water on Wednesday, but ended slightly in the green despite a second bruising session for the owner of British Airways IAG faced its second day as the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 after the decision by Morocco to ban UK travellers added to Tuesday’s woes over rising passenger fares at Heathrow.“At the beginning of September, a wave of optimism broke over the travel sector as the prospect of the lifting of restrictions on overseas travel came into focus, which in turn prompted some decent gains for airlines,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at...
MARKETS
lonelyplanet.com

10 amazing places to visit in Portugal right now

Portugal is one of those one-size-fits-all destinations. Packed your dancing shoes? Nightlife is legendary in the country’s major cities. Hiking boots more your style? You can ramble between sleepy villages in the country’s national park. Hoping to exclusively wear beach sandals for your entire trip? No problem: there’s 830km of coastline to wander along.
WORLD
businesstraveller.com

Portugal no longer requires vaccinated UK arrivals to take test

Portugal will no longer ask fully vaccinated UK citizens to take a Covid-19 test on arrival in the country. Instead, Brits can enter the country if they can show digital or paper proof of double vaccination (i.e. 14 days before travelling) via the NHS Covid Pass or EU Digital Covid vaccine certificate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelmole.com

UK holidaymakers can skip Covid test for Portugal

Vaccinated travellers to Portugal can now skip a Covid-19 test to enter the country, according to the latest Foreign Office advice. Holidaymakers will need to present a NHS Covid vaccination certificate. Until recently Portugal did not accept the NHS Covid vaccination certificate as proof of vaccination and arrivals from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelmole.com

Braga, Portugal to host the 2022 AITO overseas conference

Visit Portugal announced that Braga will be the next destination to host the 2022 AITO overseas Conference in collaboration with Porto and The North and Braga Council. It takes place from 17 - 20 November 2022. Portugal was chosen as the host destination due to its efforts in becoming one...
LIFESTYLE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Ronaldo leads Portugal; Denmark qualifies

Another hat trick for Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, another win — and qualification for the World Cup — for Denmark. And yet more crowd trouble in a game between England and Hungary. There was a sense of familiarity to the World Cup qualifiers in Europe on Tuesday, not least in Faro...
TENNIS
routesonline.com

Gold Coast Airport network and capacity expand

Virgin Australia has announced three new services between the Gold Coast and Launceston, Hobart and Cairns – all starting in time for travellers to book their end of year holiday and catch ups with friends and family. The Gold Coast-Launceston connection has been re-established after more than 20 years, delivering...
WORLD
casinobeats.com

Nolimit City enters Portugal with Betclic partnership

Nolimit City is set to make its maiden manoeuvre within the Portuguese market, after the online casino platform and game developer teamed-up with French online gaming operator Betclic. This will see the Malta, Stockholm, and India-based firm take a selection of its “player favourites” to Betclic’s Portugal player base during...
GAMBLING
routesonline.com

Istanbul and Moscow airports top the European league

Even in the heyday of the Soviet Union and the Ottoman Empire few could have anticipated that Moscow or Istanbul would head the table of the busiest transport stations in Europe, meaning, in this case – airports. But that is the case in the first half of 2021 according to...
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

European airline 4Q2021 schedules point to next step up in recovery

Total seat numbers in Europe are 32.7% below 2019 levels in the week of 11-Oct-2021, the 11th week in the region of seat numbers at -33% to -35%. Europe is still in fourth place in the regional capacity recovery ranking. The Middle East, where seat capacity is down by 38.5% versus 2019, has slipped to the bottom. This week (week commencing 11-Oct-2021), Asia Pacific is down by 38.3%, Africa by 30.4%, Latin America by 23.2%, and North America by 18.5%.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Aena Focused On Connectivity Rebuild

Aena is aiming to “reconstruct the dense network operated at our airports in 2019” throughout its portfolio. The organization, which manages Spain’s airports, along with London Luton in the UK and six airports in Brazil, told Routes its “varied and wonderful destinations are ready to continue increasing their connectivity to the world.”
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Canary Islands Offers €5 Million Route Subsidies

A €5 million ($5.8 million) incentive package has been launched by the Canary Islands tourism minister Yaiza Castilla designed to attract new routes and carriers to the Spanish archipelago. The aid will be offered to airlines that operate commercial air transport from any part of Spain, the European Union, or...
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Interview: Madrid Poised To Join Top Tiers Of European Airports

The airport serving Spain’s capital city, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas (MAD), may be on the cusp of a major promotion in European rankings. International Airlines Group (IAG)— which owns Spanish carriers Iberia, Vueling and Level, as well as British Airways and Aer Lingus—has plans to increase its presence in the South American and Caribbean markets through the acquisition of Air Europa. MAD is already the main gateway to Latin America from Europe, with a 25.8% market share.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Ryanair Launching UK Routes To Morocco, Ukraine

Irish LCC Ryanair will launch routes from the UK to Morocco and Ukraine over the next two months. The airline will fly between Manchester (MAN) and Lviv (LWO) in Ukraine from Nov. 5. The ULCC will operate the route 2X-weekly with Boeing 737 MAX 8 200 aircraft. Ryanair will launch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Mexico’s GAP Targets Long-Haul Connectivity

SkyTeam alliance member Aeromexico in August announced plans to launch a second route to Madrid (MAD) in December, connecting Spain’s capital with the city of Guadalajara (GDL) in western Mexico. The route will become the Mexican airport’s first nonstop link to Europe after more than 20 years of trying. “It’s...
WORLD
routesonline.com

Dublin Airport - Insights & Planning First Look at 2022

As Dublin Airport and indeed, the Irish travel trade and industry continue to recover from Covid19, we thought we would share some of the first look at trends for 2022 from our Insights and Planning team. Amongst other things, we take a look at how the digital covid cert has...
DUBLIN, CA
weandthecolor.com

House on a Cliff in Portugal by Kerimov Architects

The team of Kerimov Architects designed this beautiful home on a cliff in Portugal. This well-designed one-storey house is located on a cliff in the Algarve, the southern part of Portugal. With a total area of 250 square meters, the architectural solution is based on two cuboids embedded in one another, directly at the intersection of which the vertical of the chimney appears. The rhythm of the structure is determined not only by the complex shape but also by the multidirectional textures of the facade cladding materials. Only natural materials and their derivatives are used in the project. The main volume consists of architectural concrete; the second is covered with metal, covered with a patina over time and oxidized under the influence of precipitation. The project also uses thermowood, which burns out under the influence of the sun and takes on new shades. Nature is always changeable and architecture as a “living” organism changes over time.
VISUAL ART

