By the numbers: Portugal

The team of Kerimov Architects designed this beautiful home on a cliff in Portugal. This well-designed one-storey house is located on a cliff in the Algarve, the southern part of Portugal. With a total area of 250 square meters, the architectural solution is based on two cuboids embedded in one another, directly at the intersection of which the vertical of the chimney appears. The rhythm of the structure is determined not only by the complex shape but also by the multidirectional textures of the facade cladding materials. Only natural materials and their derivatives are used in the project. The main volume consists of architectural concrete; the second is covered with metal, covered with a patina over time and oxidized under the influence of precipitation. The project also uses thermowood, which burns out under the influence of the sun and takes on new shades. Nature is always changeable and architecture as a “living” organism changes over time.

