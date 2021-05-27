Baldwinsville boys tennis, girls golf both earn victories

BALDWINSVILLE – Other than Fayetteville-Manlius, no one else in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division was able to stop the Baldwinsville boys tennis team.

When the Bees faced Cicero-North Syracuse Monday afternoon in its regular-season finale, it could not quite match the 7-0 shutout it managed in their May 11 encounter, but still won 6-1 over the Northstars.

Sweeping the singles, B’ville had Eric Smith roll past Ryan Hill 6-1, 6-0 and Antonio Marsallo get past William Janusz 6-2, while Connor Tutor made it through a first-set tie-breaker to beat Matt Jordan 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

In doubles, Mason Doan and Leonardo Vona took a 7-6, 6-1 defeat to C-NS’s team of Ethan and Wyatt Dupell, but the Bees won the rest of the matches in two sets.

Max Funicello and Nick Licciardello had little trouble handling Jamie Coutright and Brandon Millias 6-0, 6-2. James Brussel and Brian Jung won 6-2, 6-3 over Alex Cao and Brady Petranchuk, while Andrew Coleman and Geoffrey Tse used those same scores to defeat Joe DeGroat and Brandon Nguyen.

Now B’ville, who had a 6-2 record this spring, would wait for two weeks and practice before the June 10-11 Section III Class A championships at Utica Parkway Courts.

Speaking of rest, rght in the middle of a successful season the Baldwinsville girls golf team took its own long pause.

The Bees were 5-1 following a big 187-192 victory over Fayetteville-Manlius Green on May 13. Then it went 12 days without a match, ample time to practice and improve as the temperatures warmed up.

B’ville, as it turned out, was quite ready to resume with the knowledge that its match on the first day of June against undefeated Liverpool would determine if it got a piece of the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division regular-season championship.

To make that match count, the Bees first had to defeat West Genesee last Tuesday at Timber Banks – which it did, sweeping the top four individual spots in a 183-215 victory over the Wildcats.

Leading the way, Margaret Dec and Cara Vredenburg both shot nine-hole scores of 42, while Gloria Metallo stepped up to finish third by posting a 47.

Katie Naprawa’s round of 48 put her in fourth place, just ahead of the 49 from WG’s top individual, Lizzy Sachar. Then Jessica Bilynsky put up a 52 and Anna Falcone finished with a 53.

Two matches take place this week to close the regular season, B’ville taking on Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse Green before the June 8 Section III tournament at Kanon Valley.