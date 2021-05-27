Cancel
Xiaomi confirms US reprieve as revenue rockets

By Mary Lennighan
telecoms.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good day for China’s Xiaomi, which has confirmed reports that it is no longer blacklisted in the US and shared first-quarter numbers that show pretty stellar growth. “Xiaomi is pleased to announce that on May 25, 2021 at 4:09 pm (Eastern Standard Time), the U.S. District Court for...

telecoms.com
