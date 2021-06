Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West not to "meddle" in Belarus' domestic affairs on Friday after the country's arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich on May 23. Many Western countries are angered at Pratasevich's arrest after his Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, by the orders of Belarusian flight controllers. Putin said that the West's outrage comes from Western nations seeking to influence developments in Belarus after Pratasevich cried and apologized for his opposition against Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on state TV Thursday.