Summer Access for Chromebooks

davenportschools.org
 14 days ago

The district would like to make sure all students who need access to a device for the summer has the opportunity to have a district one. There will be some online summer learning options provided by the district. In order to make sure all of our students have devices, students will be taking Chromebooks home at the end of the year. This is an option and is not a requirement. If you check a device out for the summer, you are financially responsible for any damages including replacing missing chargers. Chromebooks must return to school (Smart or the HS your student is attending) on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year. Please use the form below to indicate what your choice will be.

