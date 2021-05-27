The Truth About The Teresa Giudice Cheating Rumors
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice's marriage to her former husband, Joe Giudice was long plagued by cheating rumors. Prior to finalizing their divorce in December 2020 (per People) and experiencing prison stints which saw Joe was forced to move back to his home country of Italy, they were hit with allegations of unfaithfulness in their marriage — and the rumors were much speculated on the Bravo reality show.www.nickiswift.com