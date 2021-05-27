The Truth About The Teresa Giudice Cheating Rumors

The explosive eleventh season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is nearing a close, and I’m dreading saying goodbye. Unlike some other cities that filmed new seasons during the pandemic, Jersey brought it as always. And of course, we have to give thanks to the Giudice/Gorga family. We got to meet single Teresa Giudice for the first time ever, but it didn’t last long before she found her “soulmate” Luis Ruelas. Joe Giudice has been living overseas and being more faithful to Tre than he was during their marriage. The Giudice girls are all grown up and giving their mom dating advice. Gia Giudice in particular has been a major part of the story, no thanks to the “worst analogy ever” given by Jackie Goldschneider. We saw Joe Gorga literally kiss Frank Catania’s ass AND Melissa Gorga flip a cheese plate. It was truly everything fans could’ve ask for.