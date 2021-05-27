Cancel
Violent Crimes

Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

By Tom Zytaruk
haidagwaiiobserver.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA higher court has tacked an extra 18 months onto the prison term of a man who abused his “intimate partner” after the Crown appealed a Surrey provincial court judge’s sentence. David Welesley Somers was convicted in Surrey on Oct. 6, 2020 of 10 crimes involving repeated acts of violence...

www.haidagwaiiobserver.com
