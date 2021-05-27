Cancel
Look at this wonderful footage of Steven Spielberg and John Williams composing music for E.T. together

By Maddy Shaw Roberts
classicfm.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe silver screen’s most iconic collaborative duo – in action. John Williams’ collaboration with Steven Spielberg has given the world many of the best loved film themes ever – music that didn’t just serve to support the narrative, but that stayed with us long after the film is over and has even won its own place in the concert hall.

www.classicfm.com
