Add Humanitarian to John Garlow’s Resume

Whether you've got two acres or 200 square feet, if you've got a backyard it's got to be mowed (if grass is part of your landscaping plan, anyway). And if you want the work to be more pleasure than hassle, one of the best things you can do is make sure you have the right tool for the job. To help you out, we've rounded up five of our very favorite lawn mowers of all shapes and sizes. From eco-friendly to feature-packed, the one thing all these options share is that they're durable, dependable, and recommended, both by Country Living editors and by online reviewers.