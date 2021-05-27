INTERVIEW: Jerome Alquié fulfills a dream with SPACE PIRATE CAPTAIN HARLOCK
Anyone who has read Yoshihiro Tatsumi’s A Drifting Life understands the inspiration and influence a master mangaka can have on an aspiring artist, as Osamu Tezuka’s mentoring of the young Hiroshi Katsumi does in the book. When manga and anime specialist Jerome Alquié was approached to work with premier sci-fi writer Leiji Matsumoto on a continuation of Space Pirate Captain Harlock, it was a no-brainer. Leiji himself interned and was influenced by none other than the great Tezuka, and would end up acting as a mentor on the series for Alquié in turn.www.comicsbeat.com