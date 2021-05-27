INTERVIEW: Jerome Alquié fulfills a dream with SPACE PIRATE CAPTAIN HARLOCK

She has built her unique path to succeed in the makeup industry through her exceptional work. In this fast-paced world where one doesn’t have time to sigh a breath of relief, there are people who believe in getting to their destination at a slow pace and live their entire journey through. Only those who genuinely believe in themselves make their way and gain success. One such industry where talent and determination give you the highest levels of success is the makeup industry. Contrary to what one might believe, being a makeup artist is more than just a hobby and it can be turned into a hugely successful and satisfying career. The importance of a makeup artist is often seen as they are required in almost every sector of the entertainment business, from films to media houses to the modelling industry. Moreover, it is not just in the entertainment industry, they can also establish their own business or work as freelancers. In this cut throat competitive industry there is one professional who has made her distinct mark as an exceptional makeup artist, she is Sabina Shafi, one of the top freelance makeup artists from Delhi, whose work speaks volumes about her.