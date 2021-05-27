Topeka police: Man fatally shot in Central Park neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka officers found a man fatally shot early Thursday morning in the city’s Central Park neighborhood, police there said.

The shooting was reported around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, police say in a news release. Officers who responded to the area, which includes a mix of businesses and homes, found the man with gunshot wounds and rushed him by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name or announce any suspects or arrests in the case.