Topeka, KS

Topeka police: Man fatally shot in Central Park neighborhood

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka officers found a man fatally shot early Thursday morning in the city’s Central Park neighborhood, police there said.

The shooting was reported around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, police say in a news release. Officers who responded to the area, which includes a mix of businesses and homes, found the man with gunshot wounds and rushed him by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name or announce any suspects or arrests in the case.

