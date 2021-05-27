Cancel
Batteries used in hearing aids could be key to the future of renewable energy

By Robert F. Service
Science Now
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf necessity is the mother of invention, potential profit has to be the father. Both incentives are driving an effort to transform zinc batteries from small, throwaway cells often used in hearing aids into rechargeable behemoths that could be attached to the power grid, storing solar or wind power for nighttime or when the wind is calm. With startups proliferating and lab studies coming thick and fast, “Zinc batteries are a very hot field,” says Chunsheng Wang, a battery expert at the University of Maryland, College Park.

