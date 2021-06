TORONTO (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. It has been over a year since the COVID-19 global pandemic began and the Canadian foodservice industry, one of the business sectors most impacted by restrictions, has had to learn to adapt. In the quarter ending March 2021, keeping in mind that the global pandemic was declared in mid-March of last year, total foodservice traffic in Canada was down -9% compared to the same quarter year ago when visits were down -11% versus the prior year, reports The NPD Group. Although there is an improvement from last year, it’s also important to note that from the first quarter of 2019 through the first quarter of 2021, 326,000 foodservice visits (or orders) have been lost, according to NPD’s continual tracking of the Canadian foodservice industry.