BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — First responders have rescued an injured hiker on Camel’s Hump.

The 18-year-old Burlington woman had injured her ankle while hiking on a section of the Long Trail on Tuesday and stayed overnight in a shelter, officials told WCAX-TV. She called for help on Wednesday.

Twenty-one search and rescuers hiked up and brought her down the Bamforth Ridge Trail by litter early Wednesday afternoon.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.