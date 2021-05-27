Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Home: The human bottleneck in critical minerals supply chains

By Reuters
mining.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to decarbonisation will be paved with copper. As well as lithium, nickel, cobalt and a host of other minerals, all critical for electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and wind farms. Securing enough of these metals has become an overriding concern for many Western countries now looking to invest...

www.mining.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Copper Mining#Advanced Manufacturing#Water Supply#Oil Supply#Energy Production#Energy Technologies#The European Union#The European Commission#The Cobalt Institute#Native Americans#Russian#The Biden Administration#Csis#Cobalt Institute#Chinese Critical Minerals#Mineral Allies#Key Technologies#Raw Materials Projects#Lithium Brine Extraction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryprivateequitywire.co.uk

MPC Energy Solutions invests Puerto Rico CHP project

MPC Energy Solutions has acquired a 3.4 MW Combined Heat and Power (CHP) project in Puerto Rico. The project will sell the produced heat and power under a 12-year USD-denominated energy service agreement to a pharmaceutical company. This is MPC Energy Solutions’ first acquisition since its listing on the Oslo...
Medical & BiotechLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Alba Mineral in Thule asset boost; Nuformix US patent

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Alba Mineral Resources PLC - mineral exploration and development company with assets in Greenland and the UK - Reports "significant" exploration target at Thule Black Sands ilmenite project in Greenland. Says independent exploration target of 70.0 million to 300.0 million tonnes of ilmenite at grade of 6% to 11%. "This would represent, at the lower end of the range, an almost three times increase in the current figures for contained ilmenite," Alba adds.
AgricultureYork News-Times

The importance of strengthening supply chains

Our national and global economy rely on the efficacy of supply chains. Supply chains are found in every industry, sector, and market, and include all actors involved in creating and bringing a product from start to finish. Farmers and ranchers, manufacturing facilities, retail, and the transportation in between, are all critical to the success of this multi-pronged system. Over the course of the last year we have seen just how much we as consumers have taken for granted supply chains and the logistics behind them. The resiliency of our supply chains impact more than just the producers and manufacturers creating the goods and transporting them to their final destination, it also impacts the price and availability of the product for consumers.
IndustryCleanTechnica

EU Considering Border Tariffs On Steel, Cement, & Electricity

According to Reuters, the European Union is considering a draft proposal that would impose tariffs carbon emissions-based tariffs on a variety of imported goods, including steel, cement, and electricity. The news was first reported by Bloomberg last Wednesday. The new tariffs are designed to protect the 27 member nations of the EU from lower cost products made in countries with few or no carbon emission restrictions.
SoftwareTrendHunter.com

Scalable Supply Chain Technologies

Attabotics, a Calgary-based inventory management company, provides scalable robotic supply chain solutions using AI technology. The tech company, which makes inventory management more efficient through a proprietary storage and picking system, recently partnered with AtlaML and the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute. The tripartite partnership enhances Attabotics' product by optimizing Internet of Things operations, improving human-machine interfacing, and advancing data management and analytic capabilities.
Congress & CourtsWSPY NEWS

Kinzinger Pushes Bill to Protect Manufacturing Supply Chains

Sixteenth District Congressman Adam Kinzinger has introduced a bill meant to protect manufacturing supply chains. Kinzinger says the pandemic showed weaknesses in the supply chain for personal protective equipment. Your browser does not support the audio element. Kinzinger says the bill would form a task force that looks at supply...
Industrygcaptain.com

Yantian Port Disruption Adds to Supply Chain Chaos

The closure of the Chinese hub port of Yantian last week added another layer of chaos to an already fractured supply chain, resulting in a further spike in container freight rates from Asia. Export operations officially resumed at Shenzhen’s port on Monday, however The Loadstar has heard from several sources...
Energy Industrymining.com

ESG to assume center stage in lithium extraction – report

Lithium demand is positioned to rise significantly over the coming decade, as the global transition to a green energy economy accelerates. Although lithium is a critical raw material to advancing decarbonisation strategies, the controversial nature of the sustainability of lithium operations will rise to the forefront of attention, market analyst Fitch Solutions asserts in its latest report.
Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuel: Key market indicators June 7-11

Bunker suppliers in Singapore were optimistic that China's recently announced COVID-19 regulations on ships could see more calls at the city state in the week started June 6, even as the spread between Singapore and Zhoushan delivered 0.5%S marine fuel prices stayed volatile. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
EconomyNature.com

Critical supply chains for mitigating PM emission-related mortalities in India

Air pollution and its health-related effects are a major concern globally, and many people die from air pollution-related diseases each year. This study employed a structural path analysis combined with a health impact inventory database analysis to estimate the number of consumption-based PM2.5 emission-related deaths attributed to India’s power supply sector. We identified critical supply chain paths for direct (production) electricity use and indirect (consumption) use. We also considered both domestic and foreign final demand and its effect on PM2.5 emission-related deaths. Several conclusions could be drawn from our results. First, the effect of indirect electricity usage on PM2.5 emission-related deaths is approximately four times larger than that for direct usage. Second, a large percentage of pollution-related deaths can be attributed to India’s domestic final demand usage; however, electricity usage in the intermediate and final demand sectors is inextricably linked. Third, foreign final demand sectors from the Middle East, the USA, and China contribute indirectly toward PM2.5 emission-related deaths, specifically in the rice export supply chain. The results show that the Indian government should implement urgent measures to curb electricity use in rice supply chains in order to reduce the number of PM2.5 emission-related deaths.
TechnologyArs Technica

Hacker lexicon: What is a supply chain attack?

Cybersecurity truisms have long been described in simple terms of trust: Beware email attachments from unfamiliar sources and don't hand over credentials to a fraudulent website. But increasingly, sophisticated hackers are undermining that basic sense of trust and raising a paranoia-inducing question: what if the legitimate hardware and software that makes up your network has been compromised at the source?
Public HealthThe Dickinson Press

Hennen: We have the COVID supply chain blues

Have you tried to buy a PlayStation 5 lately? Me neither. But I hear they are impossible to get. How about a new vehicle? I tried for several months to get a new pick-up. No can do. Guess why?. No microchips. Overseas factories shutdown during COVID and the demand skyrocketed....
IndustryCleanTechnica

Supply Chains & Critical CleanTech Shortages

Record-long times from order to delivery have become common. Wide-scale shortages of essential basic materials seem in the daily news. Suddenly, increased commodities pricing creates confusion. Transportation sector difficulties permeate across industries. Why? Roaring demand for goods have created backlogs due to weaknesses in supply chains, and manufacturers started drawing down on inventories last month to meet demand. Business warehouses seem almost bare.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Make your voice known on supply chain

Please contact your two United States senators and your representative in the House at 202-224-3121 and urge them join the Rounds-Smith joint letter that calls for fixing America’s broken beef supply chain. Do it as soon as you can. That number is a capitol switchboard and ask for your senators...
Medical & Biotechfreightwaves.com

Tracking drugs through the supply chain — Medically Necessary

This show is brought to you by Ryder, the only fully integrated logistics & transportation provider in the industry. Ryder’s solutions cover the entire supply chain including warehousing, transportation logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, & last mile. Discover how Ryder can make you ever better at ryder.com. Many hospitals use radio-frequency identification...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

PTF: Relinking the pharma supply chain

Pharma Technology Focus is now available on all devices. Read it for free here. The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the everyday workings of the pharma supply chain. Seemingly overnight, even the most minor of weaknesses in the system became glaringly obvious, and in some cases threatened the global supply of pharmaceutical supplies.
Businesssupplychaindive.com

HP, Dell adjust supply chains as shortages linger

Technology companies are facing an industrywide component shortage that is driving up costs for manufacturers, executives from Dell and HP said on separate earnings calls last week. "We expect supply constraints to continue at least through the end of 2021," HP CEO Enrique Lores said on his company's call. Dell...
Carschinaafricaproject.com

Electric Vehicles’ Politically Charged Global Supply Chain

As EVs become more popular, the politics to secure the resources necessary to power these vehicles are going to become a lot more complex. This is because of how globally dispersed the supply chains are for the key minerals and metals. The United States and Europe are especially vulnerable, given...