Chrissy Teigen has found herself under fire for her past online behavior towards Courtney Stodden, bullying the reality star online and even DMing them and telling them to kill themselves. Teigen is also facing some major financial setbacks, as Target has dropped Teigen's Cravings cookware line following a decision made in December. TMZ reports that Teigen "launched the cookware line exclusively with Target in 2018, but late last year, they decided to end the exclusivity. Now, Chrissy's hawking her cookware through e-commerce, most notably on her own website ... and through several other retailers."