CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a missing Blount County man along I-75 near Exit 134 before daybreak on Saturday morning. Investigating Detective-Sergeant Joe Hopson identifies the man as 57-year old Robert Mann of Maryville. “He was reported missing on Friday from Blount County, and the last known contact he had with anyone was with his wife on Monday,” said Hopson.