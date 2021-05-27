Australian startup Pyn raises $8M seed to bring targeted communication in-house

Nine early-stage startups across Louisiana, all recent graduates of the VILLAGEx accelerator program, recently brought in $9.5 million. For Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village, it shows the momentum of the Louisiana tech ecosystem. “Startup founders are a highly adaptable breed of humans, and the pandemic certainly put that quality to the test. Almost every startup in this cohort has a remarkable story of overcoming adversity in the last 14 months and is a sign of belief that resilience is in the capital raised by these founders. We were especially excited to see investment leadership from funds in the region, which demonstrates the growth and maturity of our region’s startup community.”