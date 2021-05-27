Australian startup Pyn raises $8M seed to bring targeted communication in-house
Andreessen Horowitz led the investment with help from Accel and Ryan Sanders (the co-founder of BambooHR) and Scott Farquhar (co-founder and co-CEO at Atlassian). That last one isn’t a coincidence, as Pyn co-founder and CEO Joris Luijke used to run HR at the company and later at Squarespace and other companies, and he saw a common problem trying to provide more targeted messages when communicating internally.techcrunch.com