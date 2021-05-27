Cancel
Australian startup Pyn raises $8M seed to bring targeted communication in-house

By Ron Miller
TechCrunch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndreessen Horowitz led the investment with help from Accel and Ryan Sanders (the co-founder of BambooHR) and Scott Farquhar (co-founder and co-CEO at Atlassian). That last one isn’t a coincidence, as Pyn co-founder and CEO Joris Luijke used to run HR at the company and later at Squarespace and other companies, and he saw a common problem trying to provide more targeted messages when communicating internally.

Minoritiesadvisor.ca

Providing funding and inspiration for Black entrepreneurs

A new venture fund focused on early-stage technology companies that are led by Black entrepreneurs has launched with an initial $6.4 million in funding. Black Innovation Capital (BIC) and BDC Capital announced the launch of the Black Innovation Fund, which also includes RBC Ventures, Globalive Capital and TELUS Ventures as initial investors.
Businessstartupnchill.com

[Funding alert] Bengaluru-based agritech startup Fyllo raises Rs 3Cr in seed round from IAN

Fyllo, the Bengaluru-based agritech startup, on Monday said it raised Rs 3 crore from Indian Angel Network (IAN), Titan Capital, and Lead Angels. The startup will use the capital for its expansion to new markets and research and development to support more crops. It had earlier received funding from 100X.VC. Speaking on the development, co-founders Sudhanshu Rai and Sumit Sheoran…
Businessinsideradio.com

Jeff Warhaw’s SPAC Cuts Deal To Merge With Connected Car Data Company Wejo.

Five months after raising nearly a quarter-billion dollars for potential acquisitions, Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw’s so-called blank check company has cut a deal. His Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. will invest $230 million obtained via an initial public offering to buy a minority stake in Wejo, a Manchester, England-based start-up that deals in connected vehicle data.
Businesssiliconangle.com

ID verification startup Trulioo raises $394M in late-stage funding

Identity verification provider Trulioo Inc. is feeling a lot richer today after securing $394 million in a late-stage round of funding. TCV led the Series D round, with participation from existing investors Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, Blumberg Capital and Mouro Capital. Vancouver-based Trulioo sells a digital identity and address verification...
Technologyhypepotamus.com

These Louisiana Startups Just Raised A Combined $9.5 Million

Nine early-stage startups across Louisiana, all recent graduates of the VILLAGEx accelerator program, recently brought in $9.5 million. For Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village, it shows the momentum of the Louisiana tech ecosystem. “Startup founders are a highly adaptable breed of humans, and the pandemic certainly put that quality to the test. Almost every startup in this cohort has a remarkable story of overcoming adversity in the last 14 months and is a sign of belief that resilience is in the capital raised by these founders. We were especially excited to see investment leadership from funds in the region, which demonstrates the growth and maturity of our region’s startup community.”
Businessthepaypers.com

Coupa launches USD 50 mln Coupa Ventures Fund

Coupa Software has launched Coupa Ventures, a USD 50 million fund to foster innovation in Business Spend Management. Coupa Ventures will invest in early- and growth-stage companies breaking down inefficiencies in how businesses manage their spend, aligning processes and decisions across supply chain, procurement, and finance. As part of its debut, Coupa unveiled the fund's first two portfolio companies: Zylo and SourceDay.
Businessme-confidential.com

Opontia, e-commerce brands acquirer sews out $20m to secure other brands

Gulf-based E-commerce brands hunter, Opontia, has landed $20 million in seed round for the acquisition of new brands and the recruitment experts. The seed round was led by Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Presight Capital and Kingsway Capital. The company operating in Dubai and Riyadh will use the funds to...
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Black Innovation Capital, Supported By BDC Capital, Launches Fund To Support Black Entrepreneurs

Fund Manager, Lise Birikundavyi, is the first Black female to lead an institutionally-backed VC fund in Canada. TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Black Innovation Capital ( BIC) and BDC Capital announced the launch of the $10M Black Innovation Fund, with an initial close of $6.4M. The fund is focused on investing in Canadian pre-seed and seed stage technology companies founded by Black entrepreneurs. Other investors in the first close include RBC Ventures, Globalive Capital, and TELUS Ventures.
BusinessTechCrunch

YC-backed Ziina raises $7.5M seed led by Avenir Growth Capital and Class 5 Global

The good news is that startups are springing up to provide solutions. Last month Telda, a now two-month-old startup in Egypt, raised an impressive sum as pre-seed to offer digital banking services. Today, Ziina, another startup based in Dubai, has closed $7.5 million in seed funding to scale its peer-to-peer (P2P) payment service across the Middle East and North Africa.
Economymystartupworld.com

Opontia raises $20M in seed funding

Opontia, a Dubai and Riyadh-based startup that acquires and grows e-commerce brands has raised $20M in seed funding, one of the largest seed rounds in the Middle East and Africa region. The seed round was led by Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital with participation from...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Challenger bank Dave to go public through $4 bn SPAC deal

American Challenger bank and personal finance app Dave has announced that it plans to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm sponsored by investment firm Victory Park Capital. With this, the banking app’s valuation has ballooned to $4 billion amidst a pandemic that has boosted the need for online banking services.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Mark Cuban-backed Dave plans public offering through SPAC

Dave, a banking app backed by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, is planning to go public through a business combination with Chicago-based global investment firm Victory Park Capital's special purpose acquisition company, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that have no...
Businesscrunchbase.com

Fintech Success In Latin America Opens Doors For US Venture Funds

Latin America’s fintech industry is booming, and U.S. venture capital firms are not only taking notice, but are backing that growth with some significant investments. More than $7 billion has been invested into Latin American financial services companies since 2016, according to Crunchbase data. Annual investment dollars have also grown since 2018, rising to $2 billion in 2020. So far this year, dollars invested in the sector are already neck-and-neck with last year’s total, meaning 2021 investment will almost certainly eclipse 2020.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

Online Banking Startup Dave To Go Public via SPAC at $4B Valuation

Dave, the Los Angeles banking app that launched a debit card with no monthly fees, is going public through a so-called blank-check company, the startup announced Monday. Dave is joining the SPAC boom, merging with Victory Park Capital, or VPC, a Chicago-headquartered investment firm. Tiger Global Management is leading a PIPE backed by investors who have committed $220 million.
Businessai-cio.com

Locus Raises $50 Million in Funding Round Led by GIC

A supply chain services company called Locus has tapped into investor interest in the growing logistics sector, raising $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. The startup delivers analytics on real-time tracking of goods and last-mile distribution through its deep machine learning...
Businessmonitordaily.com

Ingersoll Rand Completes Sale of Club Car to Platinum Equity

Ingersoll Rand completed the sale of Club Car, its specialty vehicle technologies segment, to private equity firm Platinum Equity. Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), which was implemented throughout the divestiture process, enabled the company to surpass its commitment to complete the sale by Q3/21. The all-cash transaction, valued at $1.68...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fast Growing United Fintech Looks to Expand in US with Former Goldman Sachs Exec Leading Americas

Is crossing the Atlantic to expand in the US, according to a note from the company. Launched last year, United Fintech already claims 85 employees. According to its website, United Fintech acquires tech rims with the goal of building and creating new products. United Fintech seeks to help banks, hedge funds, and asset managers t0 transition to the digital world of finance.