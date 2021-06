Herb Alpert is what you call a real music man. He’s a musician and co-founder of one of the most famous music labels A&M Records with his partner Jerry Moss. I first recall hearing Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass back in grade school on my little AM radio. Well, I’m far removed from that AM radio and Herb is still at it. His latest single Dance With Me is appropriately titled because from the first note, your feet will start moving.