It’s been a while since I visited an actual bookstore and discovered an unexpected read. Sometime before the COVID-19 restrictions deprived me of this joy, I remember browsing picture books in search of a present for a friend’s daughter. There was an abundance of books introducing children to science and the natural world: the Solar System, volcanoes, wonders of the ocean, evolution for kids. I looked at all of those, but the lack of physics subjects beyond astronomy was glaring. Next time I head to a bookstore, at least some of that shelf space will be occupied by Jess Wade’s first book, Nano: The Spectacular Science of the Very (Very) Small, in which she shares her love for materials science with future generations.