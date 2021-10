Korean Air will offer flights to Hawaii from Nov. 3 for the first time since April 2020. The Seoul Incheon (ICN)-Honolulu (HNL) service will operate three days a week, departing from Incheon every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Korean said it had decided to resume the route as travel demand to Hawaii has steadily increased. The number of Korean tourists visiting Hawaii has grown from 200 in January 2021 to about 1,000 per month. Pre-pandemic, the carrier operated 14 flights between ICN and HNL.

