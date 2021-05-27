Landfill Appointments Not Required Starting June 1

Beginning June 1, 2021, residential customers will no longer need an appointment for the Athens-Clarke County Landfill. Landfill is closed on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.

The Landfill hours of operation are Monday - Friday: 7:30 AM - 4:30 PM and Saturday: 7:30 AM - 3:00 PM.

ACC Single Bag Sticker program

Customers with less than 7 bags per trip must continue using these orange ACC Single Bag Stickers, until further notice.

Sold in sets of 10 stickers for $15 ($1.50 each)

Available for sale at Landfill Scale Building

Accepted Payment: Credit Card (Preferred), Cash or Check

1 sticker per bag

Sticker must be stuck to bag

CAN NOT reuse bags or stickers

Show scale attendant stickers on bags to verify

Bag size 20”x40” (35 gallon) per ACC Ordinance

STICKERS DO NOT EXPIRE.

For more information visit http://accgov.com/landfill