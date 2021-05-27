Cancel
Landfill Appointments Not Required Starting June 1

Athens, Georgia
 14 days ago
Beginning June 1, 2021, residential customers will no longer need an appointment for the Athens-Clarke County Landfill. Landfill is closed on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.

The Landfill hours of operation are Monday - Friday: 7:30 AM - 4:30 PM and Saturday: 7:30 AM - 3:00 PM.

ACC Single Bag Sticker program

Customers with less than 7 bags per trip must continue using these orange ACC Single Bag Stickers, until further notice.

  • Sold in sets of 10 stickers for $15 ($1.50 each)
  • Available for sale at Landfill Scale Building
  • Accepted Payment: Credit Card (Preferred), Cash or Check
  • 1 sticker per bag
  • Sticker must be stuck to bag
  • CAN NOT reuse bags or stickers
  • Show scale attendant stickers on bags to verify
  • Bag size 20”x40” (35 gallon) per ACC Ordinance
  • STICKERS DO NOT EXPIRE.

For more information visit http://accgov.com/landfill

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

