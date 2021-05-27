Landfill Appointments Not Required Starting June 1
Beginning June 1, 2021, residential customers will no longer need an appointment for the Athens-Clarke County Landfill. Landfill is closed on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.
The Landfill hours of operation are Monday - Friday: 7:30 AM - 4:30 PM and Saturday: 7:30 AM - 3:00 PM.
ACC Single Bag Sticker program
Customers with less than 7 bags per trip must continue using these orange ACC Single Bag Stickers, until further notice.
- Sold in sets of 10 stickers for $15 ($1.50 each)
- Available for sale at Landfill Scale Building
- Accepted Payment: Credit Card (Preferred), Cash or Check
- 1 sticker per bag
- Sticker must be stuck to bag
- CAN NOT reuse bags or stickers
- Show scale attendant stickers on bags to verify
- Bag size 20”x40” (35 gallon) per ACC Ordinance
- STICKERS DO NOT EXPIRE.
For more information visit http://accgov.com/landfill