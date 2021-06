The next few months will be critical to Huawei’s survival in the mobile business. It already lost its footing in the world’s Top 5 smartphone makers and its future will largely rest on whether its Harmony OS can carry it through its Google-free period. That, in turn, will depend on what Harmony OS will really be and we won’t know until next week when it finally launches for the public to see. Apparently, it won’t be coming alone and Huawei plans to launch the Huawei Watch 3 beside it.