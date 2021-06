Truck, trailer, van, tires, and misc.

Can The New Ford F-150 Electric Truck Tow A Travel Trailer?. If you’re a diehard Ford fan, or just want to keep up to date with the latest automotive news, you may have heard of the upcoming F-150 Lightning from Ford. This is an innovative electric vehicle that is currently being prepared for a nationwide launch. However, one of the major questions on everyone’s mind is: Can the F-150 tow a travel trailer?