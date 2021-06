Huntingburg American Legion Post 109 will be selling pork chop dinners on Sunday, May 23 for pick-up or dine-in at noon. Dinners include 1” pork chop, baked beans, slaw, and roll for $10. There is a limited number of dinners so they will be pre-sold by purchasing a meal ticket at the post, which is located inside the VFW at 314 Gieger St in Huntingburg, or call 812-683-2366 and a legion member can bring tickets to you. If needed, the dinners can be delivered to your home in the Huntingburg area.