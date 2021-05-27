BOB ... Gosh, this is awkward

So while many of us are reeling from the disappointment of the biggest Anthro game of the year, it’s time to set our sights on what’s to come. E3 is on the way, and there’s already some trailers popping up before the event begins. One that’s already looking interesting is Clid the Snail – a grim, narrative-led top-down twin-stick shooter full to bursting with anthro critters being way too grimdark. This comes from new Spanish Indie developers Weird Beluga, in partnership with Koch Media and as part of the PlayStation Talents program. Clid the Snail will slime its way onto PlayStation®4 in 2021, with the PC version possible later in the year – but no firm release dates yet.