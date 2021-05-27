BOB ... Gosh, this is awkward
I don't usually play around with photo mode in the games that offer them. In fact, I'm struggling to think of games recently that had a photo mode in general. There was the demo for Resident Evil VIII but the issue with that is that the tool tips and hints that would pop up didn't really help at all. I couldn't figure out why pressing the space bar wasn't pushing enemies away, and I couldn't figure out why moving the mouse wouldn't move the camera when I had camera mode up. Since it was a limited time demo, I didn't spend too much time trying to figure it out either, but between the PS4 and PC version it's weird that I couldn't.www.destructoid.com