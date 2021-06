No matter how low we’re running on groceries, there’s one thing you’ll always find in the bottom drawer of my freezer: a gallon-sized ziploc of homemade muffins that are just waiting to be rewarmed and devoured. Muffins are one of those foods that have a short shelf life: if they don’t get eaten in the first couple days, they start to dry out and are just not worth it anymore. In an effort to cut down on food waste and make my baking work overtime, I started freezing half my batch of muffins as soon as they’re cooled, and I’ve never looked back. So, how to freeze muffins so they stay moist and just as delicious as when they first came out of the oven? Scroll on for my tried-and-true method, plus my three favorite healthy muffin recipes to practice it on.