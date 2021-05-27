Official: Huawei Watch 3 smartwatch runs HarmonyOS
Official: Huawei Watch 3 smartwatch runs HarmonyOS. He Gang, Chief Operating Officer of Huawei Consumer Devices, wrote: “On June 2, we will release the new Huawei WATCH 3 series watch with Hongmeng [as they call HarmonyOS]. They will be able to determine your temperature and breathing . ” From this it follows that along with the pulse oximeter, the body temperature sensor is also implemented in the watch. But there will be no blood pressure monitoring – the first Huawei watch with this feature will appear in the second half of this year.phonemantra.com