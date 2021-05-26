Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

UVA Children’s Joins National Autism Care Network

By Eric Swensen
virginia.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVA Children’s is one of 20 leading autism care centers joining the national Autism Care Network, created by Autism Speaks – a leading autism research and advocacy group – to deliver the best care to families sooner. The network’s goal is to better serve patients and their families by more...

news.virginia.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Health Care#Health Outcomes#Patient Care#Brain Health#Uva Children#The Autism Care Network#Uva School Of Medicine#University#Uva S Brain Institute#Advocacy#Clinical Leads#Treatment Outcomes#Patient Visits#Hospitals#Treatments#Dr Elizabeth White#Dr Richard Stevenson#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Dr Katheryn Frazier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health Servicesthemissouritimes.com

Peter Kinder joins health care network in leadership position

SoutheastHEALTH, a network of health care providers and facilities, has found its new vice president for governmental affairs in former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder. Kinder will work with local, county, state, and federal agencies on health care issues in his new role. He is also tasked with educating communities about ways to collaborate, improve health care, and lower costs.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago City Wire

ANN & ROBERT H. LURIE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF CHICAGO: More Latinx and Black Children Enrolled in Managed Care Health Plans

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago issued the following announcement on May. 20. Latinx and Black children are enrolled in public and private managed care health plans in greater proportions than white children, according to data from a national survey published in the journal JAMA Network Open. This pattern persists even when controlled by household income and whether a child has special healthcare needs.
AdvocacyDaily Times

Caring for an Aging Nation

This story can republished for free. Please contact KHNweb@kff.org for embed codes. Health care for the nation’s seniors looms large as the baby-boom generation ages into retirement. President Joe Biden tacitly acknowledged those needs in March with his proposal to spend $400 billion over the next eight years to improve access to in-home and community-based care.
Michigan StateWZZM 13

Hospice of Michigan honors and cares for our nation’s veterans at end-of-life

Nearly one-quarter of Hospice of Michigan patients are veterans. Hospice of Michigan is a Level FOUR partner in the We Honor Veterans program, a collaboration between the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization and the Veterans Administration. Through that program, Hospice of Michigan has been specially trained to address the unique needs of our nations’ veterans at end-of-life.
Mental Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Telehealth kept children with autism connected

While COVID-19 altered daily routines at home, school and extracurricular activities for all Maui County youth, it was especially tough for children with autism, who may be more susceptible to the stress of change. That’s why continued access to care became even more crucial amid the pandemic for families with keiki with autism, and technology like telehealth “really creates an opportunity to expand access to treatment for our families,” said Maui resident Kristen Koba-Burdt, the director of clinical operations of the state’s Behavioral Health Support Office at BAYADA Home Health Care.
Carleton, MIMonroe Evening News

Mimi's Mission / Carleton police joins effort to protect autistic children

CARLETON -- Lisa Vilella is a problem solver. When the Woodhaven woman learned that certain members of her community lacked resources to take care of and protect their autistic children, she sprung into action. Viella created the non-profit organization Mimi’s Mission in 2015 with the goal to assist families through programs and to provide support and awareness that previously did not exist.
Oklahoma City, OKouhealth.com

Trauma Care for Children

For all trauma injuries, call 9-1-1 immediately. If your child experiences a serious or critical injury, you know that minutes and seconds make a big difference in the outcome. That’s when you want to rely on the expert trauma doctors, surgeons and healthcare professionals at OU Health in Oklahoma City.
Public HealthTimes Union

Moving Seniors in the age of COVID-19 - National Certification Board for Alzheimer & Aging Care's New Care Training Program

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. In the winter of 2020, Steven K. found himself on the phone with his father's caregiver trying to figure out the best way to deal with an incredibly difficult and emotional situation. If your loved one is in a long-term care facility, should you move them? Suddenly, Steve was overcome with anxiety and had so many questions. How do you move someone with dementia without upsetting them? How can you ensure their safety? How in the world do you get someone with dementia to remember to wear a mask?
KidsUniversity of Denver Clarion

Save the children action network is a program worth fighting for

The pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing problems and ravaged businesses, schools and families. Children across the United States have faced innumerable challenges, and that’s where Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) comes in. SCAN is a political advocacy organization aimed at supporting children across the United States. In addition to putting...
Advocacybiztucson.com

New Autism Center of Excellence Opens at Children’s Clinics

Children’s Clinics, a local nonprofit, outpatient care center for children with special healthcare needs, has opened a long-awaited center of excellence for children diagnosed with autism. The Autism Center of Excellence is designed for recently diagnosed children with autism who also have a complex medical condition. The Center of Excellence...
Arizona StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Arizona health care system ranked among nation’s worst

(The Center Square) - Arizona’s healthcare system ranked third-worst in the nation, according to a 24/7 Wall St. Index considering six health measures for each state. Arizona's poor health care system was problematic during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals were forced to bring in nurses from outside of the state, as many others did.
Mental HealthLas Vegas Herald

Maryland University of Integrative Health announces free Professional Continuing Education courses for mental health providers

Laurel, Md.- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) announced today that it will offer four (4) free professional and continuing education courses to mental health providers. This is in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month and National PTSD Awareness Month, and the critical role that mental health providers offer to the healthcare field, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Children's Health Defense Joins Medical Freedom Advocates For National Town Hall Forum On The COVID Crisis

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Health Defense (CHD) in conjunction with the Autism Action Network, Family Freedom Alliance, and the NY Alliance for Vaccine Rights announces a free online forum on May 25 to provide open discussion on the myriad impacts the COVID crisis has taken upon individual health and freedom, the economy, and society in general. Panelists include noted scientists, lawyers and activists including Minister Tony Muhammad, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, CHD President and General Counsel Mary Holland and others.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Bilingualism as a natural therapy for autistic children

Affecting more than one in a hundred children, autism spectrum disorder is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders. It has a particular impact on social interaction, including difficulties in understanding other people's perspectives, beliefs, desires and emotions, known as theory of mind. Bilingual families with an autistic child often tend—and are sometimes encouraged—to forego the use of one of the home languages, so as not to further complicate the development of their child's communicative skills. A researcher from the University of Geneva (UNIGE, Switzerland), in collaboration with the Universities of Thessaly (Greece) and Cambridge (Great-Britain), has shown that bilingualism allows autistic children to partially compensate for deficits in theory of mind and executive functions, which are at the root of many of their challenges. These results can be read in the journal Autism Research.
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Physician Assistant joins Alice Hyde’s primary care team

MALONE — A physician assistant, hailing from Lake Placid, is a new member of the primary care team at Alice Hyde Medical Center. Justine Lawrence brings experience in concussion care and behavioral health to the University of Vermont Health Network’s medical facility in Malone, according to a press release from Phillip Rau, a spokesperson for the Malone hospital.
Mental HealthTimes Union

State of the Nation's Mental Health: Stress is up, treatment is not

(BPT) - Our nation reported more mental health stress in 2020, but there was not a corresponding increase in people seeking mental health treatment, according to the inaugural State of the Nation’s Mental Health report. However, there were two conditions for which diagnoses and treatment grew in 2020: anxiety and...
Healthwbiw.com

Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter encourages Hoosiers to make brain health a priority

INDIANA – With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out across the country, many Americans are looking forward to resuming their lives and returning to normal. This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is encouraging Hoosiers to make brain health an important part of their return to normal. The Chapter is hosting special virtual programs during the month to help.