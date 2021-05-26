Cancel
Rebecca Wu’s Beckman Scholarship Will Aid Her Research

By Matt Kelly
Cover picture for the articleDo you ever think about how the nervous system develops? Rebecca Wu does. And now she will be doing so with the aid of a Beckman Scholarship. A local selection committee has named Wu, of Virginia Beach, a rising third-year neuroscience major at the University of Virginia, a Beckman Scholar, which means she will receive $21,000 in funding – including stipends, supplies and travel – to support her research. Her research mentors will receive $5,000 each.

