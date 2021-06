Welcome to Corridors. We’ve been sharing this space with contributors as obsessed as we are with policy and Canadian politics. Today’s guest host is Sean Speer, editor at large at The Hub (thehub.ca), a new digital media platform focused on Canadian policy and governance. He is also the PPF Scotiabank Fellow at the Public Policy Forum and an assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. Sean previously served as a senior economic adviser to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Over to you, Sean. — Sue Allan, editor of POLITICO Canada.