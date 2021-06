Part of a state road near Seneca, in the opinion of a resident there, can stand for improvement and some better driving habits by the motorists who frequent it. Mikayla McIntosh registered the complaint last night with the Oconee County Council. She said a section of the two-lane road Radio Station Road from Pruitt to Return Church roads needs to be re-paved. McIntosh said some of the vehicles she has watched move fast there are county-owned vehicles. District Two Councilman Durham acknowledged her complaint, but Radio Station Road, Durham was told by staff, is a state road and not under the purview of the county government.