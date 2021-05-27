2021 London Indian Film Festival Announces Sprawling Lineup for June/July Event

In what is undoubtedly the grandest movie news since the closing of movie theaters and the best movie news since The Great Parasite Oscars Sweep of 2020, Cannes has announced the lineup for its 2021 festival, set to take place on the Croisette from July 6-17 with none other than Spike Lee presiding over the jury. (Is Spike the only 2-year President of the Cannes jury?) The selection of 63 films — 24 in Official Competition — is overflowing with highly anticipated releases from across the globe. Festival chief Thierry Frémaux and the selection committee have managed to squeeze what, after a year relatively void of big releases, seems like an inordinate number of renowned directors into the lineup. Then again, that’s how most Cannes lineups feel.