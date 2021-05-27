Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Municipality provides funding to support Chamber of Commerce and BIA

By NG Times
ngtimes.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the midst of a third and extended lockdown, the Municipality of North Grenville has partnered with the local Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Kemptville Business Improvement Association (BIA) to enhance their capacity to provide focused support and solutions to North Grenville’s business community. The Municipality is providing $100,000...

ngtimes.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bia#Covid#Community#Deputy Mayor#Bia#Covid#Old Town Kemptville#Businesses#Networks#Mayor Nancy Peckford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyLockhaven Express

US Chamber of Commerce launches ‘America Works’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today launched America Works, a new nationwide initiative mobilizing industry and government to swiftly address America’s deepening worker shortage crisis. “As we stand on the cusp of what could be a great American resurgence, a...
Beverly, MAWicked Local

Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce receives Cummings Grant

The Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce is one of 140 local nonprofits to receive grants of $100,000 to $500,000, each through Cummings Foundation’s $25 Million Grant Program. The Beverly-based organization was chosen from a total of 590 applicants during a competitive review process. The GBCC will receive $25,000 over four...
EconomyMotley Fool

Chamber of Commerce Issues Warning About Labor Shortage

The U.S. labor shortage is real, and some experts fear it could get worse. The U.S. jobless rate is still substantially higher than it was before the pandemic began. Yet lawmakers everywhere are sounding alarms about a widespread shortage of labor, and if it continues, it could impede the economic recovery we all so desperately want.
Wyoming County, PAwcexaminer.com

Chamber hosts energy trade group

The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce along with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation hosted a community round table discussion last Monday (May 24) to inform the American Exploration and Production Council, a national trade association representing the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration companies in the United States, of the impact natural gas production has on the local economy in Wyoming County.
Mcallen, TXmyrgv.com

McAllen business women recognized by Chamber of Commerce

Grace amid adversity, perseverance and family support. These are sources of strength the honorees of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce All About Women event identified last week when describing how they achieved success in their respective careers. McAllen’s Legendary Business Women Luncheon honored business owner Laurie Lozano, Dr. Fredericka Borland,...
Educationsmokesignalsnews.com

Pickens Chamber of Commerce offers leadership program

Pickens County is looking for a few good people to step up and offer talents, time and intelligence to serve the community and help progress it forward. Opportunities abound on government and non-profit boards, authorities, and in volunteer positions. Leadership Pickens is a Pickens Chamber of Commerce program, seeking existing...
Public Healthstalberttoday.ca

Sturgeon County poised for post-COVID comeback, says mayor

Sturgeon County is ready to come roaring back post-pandemic into a future of jobs, broadband, and hydrogen, said the county’s mayor. Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw gave the State of the County Address to about 90 people during a May 19 online meeting of the St. Albert and District Chamber of Commerce.
Charleston, ILmyradiolink.com

Benefits of Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce Membership

Jessica Meadows, President and CEO of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce was a guest on 101.3 WMCI on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. At the bottom of the page you can listen to the entire interview. Benefits of Chamber membership:. Increased visibility. Increased credibility. Access to networking events- like Business...
Cashiers, NCthelaurelmagazine.com

A Community Role | Cashiers Area Chamber of Commerce

Written By: Director of Membership/Community Relations - Cashiers Area Chamber of Commerce | Issue: 2021/06 – June. As the Cashiers Chamber continues to grow stronger, we invite you to join in the journey. The Cashiers Area Chamber of Commerce was established in 1982 and has provided the community with outstanding...
West Bend, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

New West Bend Chamber of Commerce director announced

Craig Farrell, President & CEO of the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce announced today that his successor to head up the Chamber will be Toni Gumina, the current Executive Director of the Menomonee Falls Chamber of Commerce. Toni comes to the West Bend Chamber with fourteen years of chamber...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Chamber of Commerce: Worker shortage crisis deepening

The worker shortage crisis in the U.S. has continued to worsen in the past months according to a report released on Tuesday by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber stated in its reports that in March there were a record 8.1 million vacant jobs in the U.S., showing an increase of 600,000 positions from February. However, the number of available workers per job, 1.4 workers per job, has become half of what the national average has been for the past 20 years and the ratio continues to fall, according to the Chamber.
Susanville, CALassen County News

Chamber of Commerce board applications due June 7

The Chamber board will meet at noon Thursday, June 10, for the monthly board meeting at the Diamond Mountain Casino in the hotel conference room. The board encourages member attendance and comment; if you would like to address the board, contact the office staff prior to the board meeting so that you can be added to the agenda.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Latino Chamber of Commerce honors 2021 award recipients

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce honored businesses and organizations Friday night who made it through the COVID-19 pandemic. The event hosted more than 620 people in 2019 at the Monona Terrace, but the Chamber’s board of directors voted to postpone the in-person event until 2022. This year’s event was in an interactive virtual platform.
Torrington, CTRegister Citizen

Northwest CT Chamber of Commerce schedules meetings, events

The NW CT Chamber of Commerce announces the following events and meetings. For information and registration, go to nwctchamberofcommerce.org/. Leads IV looking for members: Our Leads groups are filling up, so we've decided to start Leads IV. Leads IV will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8 am. The first meeting will be Tuesday, June 8th at 8 am. Charlotte Rossi, Charlotte Rossi Real Estate, will be the captain of the group. The purpose is for members of the group to form alliances with one another to identify prospects and foster increased business; ultimately growing their customer base through a supportive network. Enrollment is based on a “first to respond” basis due to the format permitting only one individual per industry. At each Leads meeting, members are allowed to share details on their business, provide testimonials/referrals to other group members, and each meeting concludes with a 15-20 minute focus on one member or a beneficial activity for the group. To join Leads IV, email Lauren@nwctchamberofcommerce.org.
Palm Beach County, FLpbso.org

Chamber of Commerce Honors Sheriff Bradshaw

The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches presented the Sheriff of Palm Beach County, Ric Bradshaw, with the 2021 Lifetime Leadership Award at this year’s Business Awards Breakfast. The event recognizes businesses and individuals who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their business and professional goals, their employees, and their...