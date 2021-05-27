Municipality provides funding to support Chamber of Commerce and BIA

The NW CT Chamber of Commerce announces the following events and meetings. For information and registration, go to nwctchamberofcommerce.org/. Leads IV looking for members: Our Leads groups are filling up, so we've decided to start Leads IV. Leads IV will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8 am. The first meeting will be Tuesday, June 8th at 8 am. Charlotte Rossi, Charlotte Rossi Real Estate, will be the captain of the group. The purpose is for members of the group to form alliances with one another to identify prospects and foster increased business; ultimately growing their customer base through a supportive network. Enrollment is based on a “first to respond” basis due to the format permitting only one individual per industry. At each Leads meeting, members are allowed to share details on their business, provide testimonials/referrals to other group members, and each meeting concludes with a 15-20 minute focus on one member or a beneficial activity for the group. To join Leads IV, email Lauren@nwctchamberofcommerce.org.