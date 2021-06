The University of the South Pacific Ocean Institute’s Culture and Extension Project aims to encourage scientific knowledge; Registrations can be made until June 15th. Registration for the 2021 edition of the project is now open Dive into science USPIt will be held remotely between July and September. The initiative, which aims to encourage the entry of young people into the world of science, is aimed at students from the fifth to the ninth grade of public and private schools from all over Brazil and from Portuguese-speaking countries.