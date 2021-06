Was there really any question what would dominate our discussion this week? Google I/O 2021 came and went and in its wake, we’re left with all sorts of things to discuss. From new language processing via LaMDA to WearOS updates to Material You, there was a ton of new stuff that came from Google I/O that sparks the imagination and ensuing conversations. We try our best to stay on track and get through all the stuff that really interested us from I/O, and even in our 90 minutes of talking it feels like we only scratched the surface. It was fun to really dig in, so grab a snack and come along for our Google I/O 2021 recap.