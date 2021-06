The world of LEGO MYTHICA isn’t entirely exclusive to LEGOLAND Windsor as plans have been announced to bring a portion of the experience to Florida very soon. You might remember that as part of MYTHICA coming to the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, the new land would be accompanied by both a 4D movie and an AR experience via the theme park’s app. It has now been announced that the Florida resort will also be receiving those two attractions, despite the lack of a dedicated expansion.