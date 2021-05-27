Sellers should call the movers as soon as escrow begins

Making a massive investment amid a pandemic is beyond crazy and frustrating. The real estate market has been a hot topic during the pandemic, as house prices are at all-time highs and mortgage rates are at record lows. With low housing inventories, the demand for properties remains high, pushing house hunters to go the extra mile to win bids. The pandemic also encourages people to look for new residences, as people leave their current homes for something bigger. This renewed housing demand lies in their desire to accommodate their home offices and outdoor spaces because of the work-from-home trends and month-long confinements. In addition, the purchasing power of eco-conscious millennials contributes to the housing demand as they look for green building designs and sustainable real estate. Deciding whether to buy a home in this pandemic can be a tough call for cost-conscious house hunters. Although experts say there's no best time to purchase a home, the smartest thing you could do is to look at the big picture and decide whether to buy a home right now or wait. In this article, we'll help you determine if you're ready to buy a property this year!