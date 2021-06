Recently, Razer, one of the most popular PC gaming brands, announced that they will be hosting their first-ever showcase during E3 this year. In previous years, the company has had its own space and press coverage during the expo, but now, they will have the opportunity to unveil their new and upcoming hardware during their Razer E3 keynote. Their keynote is slated for June 14th at 3 pm PDT, so PC gamers and those who may be interested in making the switch to PC gaming should mark their calendars for the “ultimate line-up not to be missed.”