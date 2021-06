Google has announced three Android 12 Developer Previews up to this point, and one Beta build of the OS, which we’ll show you how to install in this article. The very first Android 12 Developer Preview for its Pixel phones arrived in February, the second followed in March, while the third one arrived in April. The very first Android 12 Beta build launched today, and you can already try it out! Best of all, the procedure is a lot more straightforward than when you flash a Developer Preview build on your Pixel. If you do want to flash it, however, you can get more information about that by clicking here.