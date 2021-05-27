Cancel
Ruston, LA

Southern Miss tops WKU in C-USA Tournament opening round

By JARED MacDONALD jmacdonald@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 7 days ago

With an early-morning start time Thursday in the opening round of the Conference USA Baseball Tournament, Southern Miss got out to an early lead against Western Kentucky and never looked back. In a game that began at 12:15 a.m., the Golden Eagles scored four runs in the first inning and...

Ruston, LAUTSA

Big fifth inning leads No. 14 LA Tech past UTSA in series finale

RUSTON, La. – No. 14 Louisiana Tech erased a two-run UTSA baseball lead with a seven-run fifth inning, posting a series-clinching 17-7 win in a run-ruled seven innings over the Roadrunners in the finale on Sunday at J.C. Love Field. UTSA (22-24, 14-17 Conference USA) saw its hard-fought 7-5 lead...
Ruston, LAlatechsports.com

Marcus Medals to Lead @LATechTFXC in Final Day of C-USA Outdoor Championships

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Bulldog throwers Tripp Marcus and Henry Terral highlighted LA Tech's final day at the Conference USA Outdoor Championships with a third- and fourth-place finish, respectively, in Sunday afternoon's javelin throw at Dean A. Hates Track and Soccer Stadium. Marcus took home the bronze with a third-place heave...
Ruston, LACollege Heights Herald

Conference USA Baseball Championship bracket set, WKU draws Southern Miss

Conference USA released its baseball championship tournament bracket Sunday night via social media. The WKU baseball program (25-27), (15-17, C-USA) will travel to Ruston, LA to play the no. 17 Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (35-17), (22-9, C-USA) on May 26 at 6:30 CT.. The Hilltoppers lost their four-game regular season...
Tennessee Statechatsports.com

#18 and Top-Seeded Baseball Opens C-USA Tourney vs. Middle Tennessee on May 26th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After securing the 2021 Conference USA regular season championship on Saturday night, 18th-ranked Charlotte will be the #1 seed in the annual tournament which begins on Wednesday, May 26th in Ruston, Louisiana. The 49ers will face eighth-seeded Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the opening round in the second game of the day at 1:30 p.m. eastern on the 26th.
Ruston, LAUTSA

Four-run fourth leads No. 14 LA Tech to series-evening win

RUSTON, La. -- A four-run fourth inning lifted No. 14 Louisiana Tech to a 4-1 win over UTSA baseball in the first of a pair of seven-inning games on Saturday at J.C. Love Field. UTSA (22-22, 14-15 Conference USA) couldn't overcome the big fourth inning for the Bulldogs, who erased...
Ruston, LAchatsports.com

No. 14 LA Tech walks off with nightcap in extra innings

RUSTON, La. – Parker Bates belted a three-run walk-off home in the eighth to lead No. 14 Louisiana Tech to a 10-7 win in extra innings of the nightcap of a pair of seven-inning games on Saturday at J.C. Love Field. The Roadrunners were searching for their second win in...
Ruston, LAUTSA

Guajardo, Mason lock down comeback win at No. 14 Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. -- UTSA baseball plated three runs in the seventh inning to rally from behind and Hunter Mason and Arturo Guajardo combined over three shutout innings to close the game, leading the Roadrunners to a 7-5 win at No. 14 Louisiana Tech in the series opener of a four-game set, on Friday night in front of 1,548 at J.C. Love Field.
Ruston, LAlatechsports.com

Bulldogs Drop Series Opener to UTSA

RUSTON, La. – A three-run answer in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference for UTSA as the Roadrunners notched a 7-5 victory over the Bulldogs on Friday night at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. LA Tech (33-14, 19-8 C-USA) jumped out to its...
Ruston, LASouthwest Daily News

No. 14 LA Tech hosts UTSA on Senior Weekend

RUSTON, La. – No. 14 Louisiana Tech will return home for its final six regular season games of the 2021 season, hosting UTSA for a four-game C-USA series to open its final home stand. Friday-Sunday's series will mark the eighth and final four-game conference series in 2021. All Conference USA...
Ruston, LAcrescentcitysports.com

Kim Mulkey joins Louisiana Tech trio in Springfield

RUSTON, La. – Leon Barmore vividly recalls the first time he saw Kim Mulkey. Late 1970s. Hammond High School gymnasium. And just like these days, Mulkey stood out. “The first time I saw her she was in the 10th grade,” said Barmore, a 2003 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame indcutee. “She won four state championships at Hammond High School. What I noticed the first time I saw her is when she came out for warmups, she had the type of charisms where everyone was looking at her. She was averaging 38, 39 points a game and was the biggest draw in women’s basketball in the state of Louisiana. Just the way she carried herself. She showed it in her mannerisms that she came to do one thing … win. That is what stood out to me.”
Ruston, LAbossierpress.com

Mulkey to join Tech trio in Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

RUSTON – Leon Barmore vividly recalls the first time he saw Kim Mulkey. Late 1970s. Hammond High School gymnasium. And just like these days, Mulkey stood out. “The first time I saw her she was in the 10th grade,” said Barmore, a 2003 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame indcutee. “She won four state championships at Hammond High School. What I noticed the first time I saw her is when she came out for warmups, she had the type of charisms where everyone was looking at her. She was averaging 38, 39 points a game and was the biggest draw in women’s basketball in the state of Louisiana. Just the way she carried herself. She showed it in her mannerisms that she came to do one thing … win. That is what stood out to me.”
Ruston, LAKTBS

LSUS wins RRAC Baseball Tournament

The RRAC Baseball Championship Series lasted much longer than anyone could have anticipated. Lightning delays started after just 1 1/3 innings during game one and pushed teams and spectators to cover for the remainder of the day. Play was official halted at 6:30pm and the teams moved to the Ruston Sports Complex, an all turf facility, to resume play on Tuesday morning. Rain would once again delay the start of play, but just after 10am the tournament would resume. With runners on first and third the Pilots would start out in immediate danger. Josh Fortenberry starting in relief, would buckle down and only allow one run to score before getting out of the inning. The bottom half of the third got the Pilots rolling as Carlos Pineyro and Ryne Ray would hit back to back home runs tying things up. After a couple scoreless innings the Pilot's bats would wake up again in the sixth. Julian Flores would start the inning with a homerun, which was followed up by an Austin McNicholas walk, and a Payton Robertson single. Owen Napieralski would groundout, but score McNicholas on the play, and then a double by Kody Kolb would bring in Robertson scoring the final run of the inning. TAMUT would threaten scoring runs in the sixth and seventh, but Kevin Miranda would come in and pitch two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to seal it for the Pilots as they would win game one 8-7 and force the if necessary game two.
Ruston, LACollege Heights Herald

Hilltoppers clinch berth in 2021 Conference USA Baseball Championship

WKU Baseball (24-24), (14-14, C-USA) has clinched a spot in the 2021 Conference USA Baseball Championship. The Hilltoppers join No. 14 Louisiana Tech, No. 17 Southern Miss, No. 19 Charlotte, No. 23 Old Dominion and the Florida Atlantic Owls as the teams that have secured a berth in the tournament.
Wisconsin Statecrescentcitysports.com

Lady Techsters land Denham Springs alum as hoops transfer from Wisconsin

RUSTON, La. – The off-season continues to be a busy one for Louisiana Tech as the Lady Techsters landed former Denham Springs High School star and Wisconsin transfer Kate Thompson, signing the 6-foot-2-inch forward to a financial aid agreement. “We are thrilled to welcome Kate Thompson to Louisiana Tech,” said...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

LSUS, TAMU Texarkana to resume RRAC championship in Ruston

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Weather conditions in Shreveport forced LSUS to play well past midnight to qualify for the Red River Athletic Conference championship and it's delayed the final series as well. Texas A&M University Texarkana and LSUS started their championship matchup Monday afternoon, but a lightning delay stopped the action...
Ruston, LAlatechsports.com

@LATechSB Honors Seniors

RUSTON, La. – It wasn't the weekend Louisiana Tech wanted on the field. But following the Lady Techsters doubleheader sweep at the hands of North Texas Saturday, five special seniors were honored as a culmination to Senior Weekend in Ruston. Tech fell 6-0 and 3-2 to North Texas as the...