BERNARDSTON — Deerfield Academy’s Will Lodge had a rollercoaster final hour at Monday’s U.S. Open Local Qualifier. Lodge and Roxbury Latin School senior Max Hutter each shot even-par rounds of 72 at Crumpin-Fox Club, leaving them in the mix for one of four spots up for grabs to advance to sectional qualifying for this summer’s big event. The two could only sit and wait for the remainder of the field to finish, hoping their scores would hold up.